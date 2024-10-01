‘Safety first’ as Tigers face T20 onslaught

"In Tests, we see different scenarios. How the game went today, it was like in T20s," Bangladesh all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz encapsulated what transpired in India's first innings on day four of the second and final Test at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur yesterday.

The home side scaled new heights, moving from one world record to another in an enticing and fast-forward day of Test cricket. India, leading the series 1-0, had two days to win a match, and while many might have naively expected a draw after two days of rain, the hosts surpassed all expectations.

First came the fastest 50 by a team, then the fastest 100, 150, and 200 followed. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal started it, and the others maintained that mode of batting as a Test match turned into T20 cricket after Bangladesh had made 233 in the first innings, courtesy of Mominul Haque's unbeaten 107.

India batted for 34.4 overs, just over a session. They scored 285 for nine to not only ensure a lead in the quickest time possible but also declared to pick up two Bangladesh wickets: opener Zakir Hasan and nightwatchman Hasan Mahmud.

It was a very different Test experience for the likes of Khaled Ahmed, hit for two sixes in his first two deliveries this series, or even Mehedi Hasan Miraz and the experienced Shakib Al Hasan.

Miraz admitted that they went into T20 mode too, and it was what he and Shakib both did. He bagged a four-fer along with Shakib to dent India's rapid scoring, but it was still difficult. Talking about his dismissal of Rohit Sharma, who was looking menacing, he said: "The way he started with a first-ball six, it was a challenge to bowl. I tried to bowl in T20 mode."

Talking about Shakib's four-fer, he said: "They batted in a T20 mindset, and since he's very successful in the format, he understood how to apply himself, and he got it from the very first over."

But the match scenario does not allow for more aggression from Bangladesh batters, who will have to face more than two sessions to save the match.

"The situation right now is that we have to think of safety first. We will try to bat as long as possible," Miraz felt.

But overall, it was a different kind of experience for Bangladesh. India batted at more than 10 an over in the first 10 overs faced. They just kept going, even as wickets fell.

"Before this, two days were foiled by rain. Obviously, this hasn't happened before, and it was new for me. There is a lot to learn from this match, and we have done that," he added.