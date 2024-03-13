Tanzim Sakib replaces Mustafizur as Sri Lanka bat in first ODI

Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis opted to bat first in the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday,

Kusal said at the toss that he felt the wicket at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is a good one for batting and that he was looking for a score of around 280.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said he wouldn't mind batting second too much, given there is a bit of dew late in the evening.

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who have developed a storied rivalry in the last six years, are playing with three seamers and two spinners. However, there is a surprise as out-of-form pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been left out in favour of Tanzim Hasan Sakib for Bangladesh.

TEAMS:

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara