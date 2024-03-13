Cricket
Star Sports Report
Wed Mar 13, 2024 01:58 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 13, 2024 02:28 PM

Cricket

Tanzim Sakib replaces Mustafizur as Sri Lanka bat in first ODI

Star Sports Report
Wed Mar 13, 2024 01:58 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 13, 2024 02:28 PM
Najmul Hossain Shanto and Kusal Mendis at the toss. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis opted to bat first in the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday,

Kusal said at the toss that he felt the wicket at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is a good one for batting and that he was looking for a score of around 280.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said he wouldn't mind batting second too much, given there is a bit of dew late in the evening. 

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who have developed a storied rivalry in the last six years, are playing with three seamers and two spinners. However, there is a surprise as out-of-form pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been left out in favour of Tanzim Hasan Sakib for Bangladesh. 

Nazmul Islam Apu doing the now infamous 'Nagin Dance' celebration (L) Angelo Mathews walks back to the pavilion after getting ruled timed-out in the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh.
A rivalry without a cause

TEAMS:

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara

BangladeshSri LankaODIChattogramNajmul Hossain Shanto
