Tanzid helps Tigers get off to flying start

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Tamim helped his side get off to a flying start as he smashed seven fours for an unbeaten 27-ball 41 which propelled the hosts to 57 for no loss after the end of the Powerplay in the fourth of the five-match T20I series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

At the other end, Soumya Sarker remained not out on a nine-ball five.

Shakib, Fizz, Soumya back, Liton out as Tigers bat first

Liton Das was left out, while Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Soumya Sarker returned to the Bangladesh eleven as the Tigers were sent into bat first in the fourth of the five-match T20I series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

The hosts left out Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Liton, while the visitors welcomed back all-rounder Ryan Burl and pacer Richard Ngarava into their side.

Najmul Hossain Shanto's side have already won the series, with three wins in Chattogram, and are now looking for a cleansweep to boost confidence and and sharpen preparation before travelling to the US and the West Indies for the T20 World Cup next month.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava