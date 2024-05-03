Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Fri May 3, 2024 05:31 PM
Last update on: Fri May 3, 2024 05:53 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Tanzid debuts as Tigers bowl first in T20I opener against Zimbabwe

Star Sports Desk
Fri May 3, 2024 05:31 PM Last update on: Fri May 3, 2024 05:53 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Opener Tanzid Tamim was handed his T20I debut as Bangladesh opted to field first in the opener of the five-match series against Zimbabwe at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

Tanzid has played 15 ODIs so far for the Tigers, amassing 263 runs, a tally which included two half-centuries.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The hosts will be without the services of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the the first three matches in Chattogram. 

The Chevrons also have a debutant in their side as they included wicket-keeper batter Joylord Gumbie. 

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said he expected the fresh wicket to aid seamers early on and with a cloud-covering over the ground the Tigers pace unit will be hoping to capitalise on the conditions. There is also forecast for rain later on in the evening.

"It looks like a fresh wicket. We are expecting seam and swing early," Shanto said after the toss. 

Bangladesh: Tanzid Tamim, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Sheikh Mahedi, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Brian Bennet, Sean Williams, Clive Mandande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

More to follow..

Related topic:
Bangladesh vs ZimbabweTanzid Tamim
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh A bounce back to outclass Oman A

9m ago

Nasum concedes the most expensive T20I over for a Bangladeshi 

1y ago
T20 series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe

Typical move but under a misconception

4d ago

Won’t do a lot of experiments in Zimbabwe series: Shanto

1d ago

Poor outfield at ZACS puts cricketers at injury risk

11h ago
|ক্রিকেট

প্রথম আঘাত হানলেন শেখ মেহেদী

শুক্রবার চট্টগ্রাম জহুর আহমেদ চৌধুরী স্টেডিয়ামে পাঁচ ম্যাচ সিরিজের প্রথম টি-টোয়েন্টিতে মুখোমুখি বাংলাদেশ ও জিম্বাবুয়ে।

৫১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ষড়যন্ত্রের মাধ্যমে সরকারকে চাপে ফেলতে গিয়ে বিএনপি নিজেই চাপে আছে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X