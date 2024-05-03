Tanzid debuts as Tigers bowl first in T20I opener against Zimbabwe
Opener Tanzid Tamim was handed his T20I debut as Bangladesh opted to field first in the opener of the five-match series against Zimbabwe at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.
Tanzid has played 15 ODIs so far for the Tigers, amassing 263 runs, a tally which included two half-centuries.
The hosts will be without the services of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the the first three matches in Chattogram.
The Chevrons also have a debutant in their side as they included wicket-keeper batter Joylord Gumbie.
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said he expected the fresh wicket to aid seamers early on and with a cloud-covering over the ground the Tigers pace unit will be hoping to capitalise on the conditions. There is also forecast for rain later on in the evening.
"It looks like a fresh wicket. We are expecting seam and swing early," Shanto said after the toss.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Tamim, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Sheikh Mahedi, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Brian Bennet, Sean Williams, Clive Mandande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
More to follow..
