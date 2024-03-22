Tail-up Tigers make the most of opening session

Bangladesh pacers capitalised on the early morning conditions offered in Sylhet to send half of Sri Lanka batters back in the hut on the opening session of the first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today, justifying Najmul Hossain Shanto's decision to bowl first.

The visitors head in to Lunch at 92 for five after 22 overs, after Khaled Ahmed wreaked havoc with three wickets and was aided by several instances of sharp fielding, most notably by Mehedi Hasan Miraz who took two sharp catches and captain Shanto who inflicted the run out of veteran Angelo Mathews.

Bangladesh players converge to celebrate with wicket-taker Khaled Ahmed after the right-arm pacer clean-bowled Sri Lanka opener Karunaratne in Sylhet on March 22, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Fellow pacer Shoriful Islam then opened his account to pick the last wicket of the session, of Dinesh Chandimal (nine), before Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis consolidated with an unbeaten 35-run stand.

Meanwhile, debutant pacer Nahid Rana remained wicketless after six overs but showed his potential; although he was on the expensive side, having gone for 31 runs.

Debutant Nahid Rana in action in Sylhet on March 22, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Hometown boy Khaled on fire as Sri Lanka rocked early

Bangladesh pacer Khaled picked has Sri Lanka rattled early on the opening day of the first Test in Sylhet today, after Tigers asked the visitors to bat first.

Khaled drew the first blood early in the innings, removing Nishan Madushka (2) out caught at the slip cordon, courtesy of a brilliant catch by Mehedi Hasan Miraz.

Bangladesh's Khaled Ahmed and Shoriful Islam celebrate after sending Sri Lanka opener Madushka back to the pavilion on the opening day of the first Test in Sylhet on March 22, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The visitors stayed cautious since then and rode their luck as well, with Kusal Mendis twice getting close to being dismissed – first, where he skied Shoriful Islam's short-pitched delivery but only for the ball to fall in no man's land before Taijul Islam missed a run-out chance by a narrow margin.

Mendis (16), however, became Khaled's second victim, departing in the same fashion as Madushka did.

Right after, Khaled, playing his first Test in hometown Sylhet and had gone wicketless in the his last two red-ball outings, removed opener Dimuth Karunaratne (17) with a peach of a delivery as the swinging delivery went through the gap between bat and pad to dislodge the stumps.

From the other end, Shoriful Islam and debutant Nahid Rana have so far kept the pressure on the Lankans, who were reduced to 49 for four after 14 overs after experienced Angelo Mathews got involved in a run-out, with Najmul Hossain Shanto hitting the stumps.

Nahid Rana debuts as Tigers opt to field in first SL Test

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first in the first of two Tests at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet today, hoping to utilise the early morning conditions with the presence of "moisture on the pitch".

The two captains at the toss in Sylhet on March 22, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Pacer Nahid Rana, known for his ability to consistently clock north of 140 km/h but has no more than 15 first-class matches under his belt, makes his debut for the hosts. 21-year-old Rana will form the pace battery alongside Shoriful Islam and Khaled Ahmed while spinners Taijul Islam and Mehedi Hasan Miraz are expected to do the bulk of bowling, more so in the second innings.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain hands the Test cap to debutant Nahid Rana, while fellow pacer Shoriful Islam records the moment on his phone before the start of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, on March 22, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Meanwhile, keeper-batter Liton Das returned to starting eleven after sitting out the New Zealand Tests last year by having taken a paternity leave. Liton will be desperate to score big following his subpar outings with the ball in the shorter formats of late.

Bangladesh are missing their veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim due to finger injury he suffered in the preceding ODI series, won by the Tigers by a 2-1 margin while the tour-opening T20I series was clinched by the visitors by the same margin. Mushfiqur's injury also gives 22-year-old middle-order batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu, a prospect for the long run, a chance to make his presence felt.

The Tigers are yet to win a home Test or a Test series against the island nation.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Liton Das (w), Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (w), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara