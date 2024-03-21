Cricket
Cricket

Expect Liton to bring a lot more runs in red-ball cricket: Hathurusingha

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said that he would like Liton Das to get back to form and score a lot more runs in red-ball cricket, starting with the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. 

Liton was dropped from the squad for the third and final ODI against the Lankans in Chattogram after the batter had failed to even open his account in the first two games, extending his lean patch in the format. 

Liton played one Dhaka Premier League game for Abahani Limited after being dropped from the ODI squad but the right-handed opener failed to get back to rhythm in that game as well, scoring just five off 19 against Shinepukur. 

He joined the Test side in Sylhet where the Tigers are slated to take on Sri Lanka in the first game, part of the World Test Championship, tomorrow. 

Bangladesh head coach Hathurusingha attended the pre-match press conference today, and when asked if getting back to the Test side would see more of a fight from star opener Liton, the 55-year-old said: "Runs or fight? I expect him to bring lot more runs."

"He has played well. And this is a different ball game, he will get a lot more time to get himself in. We have no doubt about his talent. We all know that he is going through a little bit of a rough patch in white-ball cricket. But red-ball cricket is a different ball game. So, hope that he will get back in form."
 

Related topic:
Chandika HathurusinghaBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)Liton Das
