Taijul breaks 201-run stand after Stubbs hits maiden ton

Tristan Stubbs showed the full array of his hitting ability and red-ball nous as he picked up his maiden Test ton too in the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram after Tony de Zorzi had achieved the same feat before tea on day one.

Stubbs dominated proceedings, not allowing Bangladesh spinners to settle after tea. While de Zorzi, who notched his maiden Test ton before tea, was happy to play second fiddle after tea as he struggled with cramps, it was Stubbs that showed both composure and authority.

In the 67th over, de Zorzi almost fell to a run out, really short of his crease as an attempted direct hit was missed while no one was backing up the throw.

Stubbs waited for his ton for a few minutes and finally it appeared that the pressure was taking a toll when Bangladesh tried to cut out the singles to challenge him to go over the top. He eventually found the gap at deep point against Mominul Haqute to get to his maiden ton.

His 194-run 100 was laced with five fours and three sixes as Bangladesh were made to toil. Stubbs played Taijul Islam for a reverse sweep to notch the 200-run stand. Bangladesh had made little progress with the ball, bagging just one wicket but there was consolation for Taijul at the end as one kept low to go through Stubbs's defence to disturb the stumps. Stubbs departed for 106 after the 201-run second-wicket partnership.

Tristian Stubbs celebrates his maiden Test ton in the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Zorzi scores maiden ton as South Africa reach 205-1 at Tea

South Africa's Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs took full toll of the placid surface against Bangladesh bowlers, batting through the entire second session to take the score to 205-1 at Tea on Day 1 of the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Zorzi brought up his maiden Test ton, reaching 101 off 152 balls while Stubbs remained unbeaten on 65 as their partnership is now worth 136 runs.

Zorzi was dropped on six in the first session by debutant wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon and has made full use of his second life, hitting eight fours and two sixes on his way to a century.

The duo faced 28 overs in the second session and made 96 runs with Bangladesh bowlers toiling hard under the beating sun without any success to show for.

Earlier, South Africa had reached 109-1 at Lunch after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Taijul Islam took the lone wicket in the morning session, dismissing captain Aiden Markram for 33 off 55 balls.

South Africa go to Lunch on 109-1

Bangladesh could make only one breakthrough in the morning session as South Africa reached 109-1 at Lunch on the opening day of the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Opeer Tony de Zorzi remained unbeaten on 49 and Tristan Stubbs is not out 23 as the Proteas made full use of the placid surface, scoring at a rate of 3.89 in the first session after opting to bat first.

Taijul Islam claimed the only wicket to fall in the session, which was of skipper Aiden Markram who perished after making 33 off 55 balls by mishitting a ball straight to Mominul Hauqe at mid-on.

Bangladesh missed out on one chance in the seventh over, when debutant wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon dropped a catch of Zorzi off the bowling of Hasan Mahmud.

Taijul breaks the opening stand

Taijul Islam broke the solid-looking opening stand for 69 by enticing Aiden Markram to go for a false shot as Bangladesh got their first breakthrough against South Africa in the morning session on Day 1 of the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Captain Markram, after easing into 33, came down the wicket and tried to hit Taijul over mid-on. However, he mistimed the shot and hit it straight to Mominul Haque as throwing away his wicket on a placid looking surface.

Earlier, Bangladesh's opening pacers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana tried hard but found little assistance from the surface. Hasan did manage to produce one chance, inducing an outside edge off opener Tony de Zorzi when he was on six but debutant wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon could not hold onto the tough chance.

Zorzi, batting on 32, has now been joined by Tristan Stubbs.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first.

No Liton, Ankon debuts as Bangladesh sent to bowl

Wicketkeeper-batter Mahidul Islam Ankon makes his debut in international cricket as Bangladesh lost the toss and were asked to bowl first by South Africa in the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Mahidul, who averages 30.69 in first-class cricket in 66 innings, was added to the squad yesterday as a replacement for Jaker Ali Anik, who got concussed during a practice session.

Bangladesh had to make two more changes in their playing eleven, as Liton Das is missing out due to illness and spinner Nayeem Hasan has been dropped. They have been replaced by Zakir Hasan and pacer Nahid Rana.

Meanwhile, South Africa have also made a couple of changes, bringing in Muthusamy and Paterson in place of Breetzke and Piedt.

Bangladesh are trailing 1-0 in the two-match series after losing the Dhaka Test by seven wickets. This could be the final Test for Najmul Hossain Shanto as Bangladesh skipper who has verbally expressed his desire to the board that he wants to step down after this series,

Bangladesh XI: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthuswamy, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson