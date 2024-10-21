Ball-tracking tech returns in Mirpur Test after temporary lapse

The ball tracking technology was unavailable for a brief period in the opening session of the ongoing first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today due to an internet connectivity problem, during which South Africa opted and lost a review.

During the fourth over of the Bangladesh innings, the Proteas reviewed an lbw decision against Mominul Haque which the on-field umpire Joe Wilson had turned down.

But during the review, the third umpire only checked whether there was an inside and didn't check the ball-tracking before upholding the original decision, although the technology is available for the series.

When asked why it was not used, the broadcasters informed The Daily Star that there was an issue with the internet at the venue which rendered the technology unavailable during that time.

"The internet is not under us. It's are under the Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB]," a broadcast official said.

Meanwhile, network engineer Rakib Hossain Sajib from BCB's internet provider - Aamra Networks Limited, said that a technical problem caused the issue.

"The internet was down for 10 to 15 minutes. There was a problem with our server. The power went down automatically on our main server. So it was a technical problem from our end," he said.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Digital Content Manager Lucy Davey said that she will communicate with the management before giving any official statement regarding the matter.

"I'll touch base with our management team and revert," Lucy informed The Daily Star through WhatsApp text when her attention was drawn to the matter.

However, South Africa didn't have to wait long for Mominul's wicket as the Southpaw got caught in the same over.

Ball tracking was available later in the session when Mehedi Hasan Miraz unsuccessfully reviewed an lbw decision.