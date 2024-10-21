Bangladesh strike twice before Tea

Taijul Islam struck after Hasan Mahmud as South Africa went to Tea on 65-2, trailing Bangladesh by 41 runs in the first innings on Day 1 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Taijul induced an outside edge off Tristan Stubbs (23 off 27 balls) and got him caught at slip after Hasan went through the defences of Aiden Markram's (six off seven) in the first over.

Opener Tony de Zorzi and David Bedingham are batting on 19 and nine respectively and will resume the innings after the break.

Despite losing two wickets, the session belonged to South Africa after they claimed the final four Bangladesh wickets for just 46 runs to bundle out the hosts for a mere 106 in 40.1 overs.

The Proteas look set to surpass Bangladesh's paltry total in the following session and build a lead.

Hasan strikes early

Pacer Hasan Mahmud gave Bangladesh a rare moment of joy as the pacer went through the defences of South Africa skipper Aiden Markram in the first over of their reply in the second session on Day 1 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

The ball darted back in after pitching on a good length, beat Markram and crashed onto the stumps, removing the right-hander for six.

The Proteas lost their first wicket with nine runs on the board after bowling out Bangladesh for just 106 in 40.1 overs.

Bangladesh skittled for just 106

Bangladesh were bundled out for a mere 106 in just 40.1 overs in their first innings in what was a disastrous batting display against a disciplined South African attack in the second session on Day 1 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored with 30 off 97 balls and tail-ender Taijul Islam made a handy 16 to push the total beyond the 100-mark.

For South Africa, pacers Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took three wickets each.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh lost three wickets inside six overs, all falling to Mulder and then lost a couple more to Rabada and one to Maharaj in the morning session, going to Lunch on 60-6.

The pitch, although presented some challenges, was in no way unplayable, rather it was poor shot selection from the batters and skilled bowling of the Proteas bowlers that spelled disaster for the hosts.

South Africa remained on top even after the break, claiming the remaining four wickets for just 46 runs, with Maharaj taking a couple of wickets, Rabada and Dane Piedt claiming one wicket each.

Bangladesh innings falling apart

Bangladesh lost two more wickets straight after the lunch interval and are eight down for just 76 runs on the board in the second session on Day 1 of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy's vigil at the crease ended on 30 off 97 balls when he lost his off stump against off-spinner Dane Piedt.

In the very next over, debutant Jaker came down the track against Keshav Maharaj but couldn't get anywhere close to the ball and got stumped for two.

Tail-enders Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam are now trying to push the total into the three-figure mark.

Earlier, Bangladesh went to Lunch on 60-6 after opting to bat first.

Bangladesh go to Lunch with six wickets gone

In a match where spinners are expected to dominate, South Africa's pace attack wreaked havoc in the early exchange as Bangladesh were reduced to 60-6 at the end of the morning session on Day 1 of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Wiaan Mulder claimed the first three wickets to fall, striking once each in the first three overs of the day, then Kagiso Rabada picked up two to put the hosts in a very difficult position and finally left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj trapped Mehedi Hasan Miraz LBW for 13 in the last ball of the session.

Opener Mahmuudul Hasan Joy survived the session, remained unbeaten on 16 off 86 balls and helplessly watched the procession of wickets at the other end. The debutant Jaker Ali will join him at the crease after the Lunch interval.

Earlier, Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to bat first. The Tigers have gone in with just one pacer in Hasan Mahmud.

Bangladesh five down for 45

South African pacers Wiaan Mulder and Kagiso Rabada have rendered Bangladesh five down for 45 in the morning session on Day 1 of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Rabada claimed his second wicket of the innings, edging out Liton Das to the slip for one. Earlier, he went through the defences of Mushfiqur Rahim (11) to claim his 300th wicket in Tests.

Mulder claimed the first three wickets to fall in his opening burst.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan JOy has held down one end, unbeaten on 15, while the procession of wickets at the other end and has been joined by Mehedi Hasan Miraz.

Rabada claims 300th Test wicket as Bangladesh lose their fourth

Kagiso Rabada went through the defences of Mushfiqur Rahim, completing 300 wickets in Tests, and reduced Bangladesh to 40-4 in the morning session on Day 1 of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

The ball darted in after pitching and went through the gap between bat and pad and crashed into the stumps, dismissing Mushfiqur for 11.

Earlier, pacer Wiaan Mulder had struck thrice in the hist first spell to reduce Bangladesh to 21-3.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy is hung onto his wicket during the carnage at the other end, batting on 12, and has been joined at the middle by Liton Das.

Bangladesh three down inside six overs

Wiaan Mulder struck for the third time in his opening spell, this time getting skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto caught at short mid-off to reduce Bangladesh to 21-3 inside six overs in the morning session on Day 1 of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Shanto tried to flick the ball to the leg side but got a leading edge that went straight to Keshav Maharaj. The skipper made just seven.

Mulder has struck once each in his first three overs, removing Shadman Islam for a duck and Mominul Haque for four.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mushfiqur Rahim are now trying to repair the damage.

Bangladesh two down inside four overs

Pacer Wiaan Mulder has struck twice in quick succession, removing Shadman Islam for a duck and Mominul Haque for four to reduce the hosts to 12-2 inside four overs in the morning session on Day 1 of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Opener Shadman was the first to depart, edging a wayward delivery straight to Aiden Markram at slip in the second over of the innings.

Mominul survived a review for an LBW but was just three balls later got caught by the wicketkeeper.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has now joined Mahmudul Hasan Joy at the middle.

Bangladesh bat first, Jaker debuts

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the first of the two Tests at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali is making his Test debut, as the hosts chose to strengthen their batting line-up in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan.

The Tigers have gone with a spin-heavy attack, picking up the spin-trio of Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Nayeem Hasan and just the one pacer in Hasan Mahmud.

Opener Zakir Hasan has been left out and replaced by Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Meanwhile, South Africa have picked two frontline off-spinner -- Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt--in their XI.

This is the first Test between the two sides in Bangladeshi soil since 2015,

Bangladesh XI: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt