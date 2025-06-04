Haris rockets up 210 places in T20I player rankings

Pakistan's Mohammad Haris plays a shot during the third and final Twenty20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025. PHOTO: AFP

Pakistan's Mohammad Haris made the biggest splash in the latest ICC men's player rankings update, soaring an incredible 210 places to No.30 in the T20I batting rankings following a dominant showing against Bangladesh.

Haris, who was named player of the series, delivered a stunning unbeaten 107 off 46 balls in the third T20I to complete Pakistan's 3-0 series whitewash at home.

Haris finished as the top run-getter with 167 runs at a blazing strike rate of 201.12, backing up earlier contributions of 41 and 31. His explosive rise is one of the largest ranking jumps in recent memory and signals Pakistan's deepening T20I talent pool.

Teammate Hasan Nawaz also enjoyed a breakout series, scoring 121 runs at a strike rate of 198.36 and climbing 57 spots to a career-best joint 45th in the T20I batting charts. Captain Salman Ali Agha (up 42 spots to 75th) and Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan (up 28 places to 53rd) were among other batters to benefit from the high-scoring series.

In the bowling department, Abbas Afridi's 2/26 in the final T20I earned him an 18-spot boost to a joint 19th place alongside South Africa's Anrich Nortje and fellow Pakistani Haris Rauf. Meanwhile, all-rounder Shadab Khan rose 10 spots to No.14 in the T20I All-rounder Rankings after a well-rounded series performance with bat and ball.

Across continents, England's 3-0 ODI sweep of West Indies at home also caused a shake-up in the rankings. Joe Root was back to his vintage best, scoring 267 runs—including a match-winning 166* in the second ODI—to jump 14 spots to joint 24th in the ODI Batting Rankings.

Ben Duckett continued his impressive white-ball form, rising three spots to No.17, while newly appointed ODI captain Harry Brook advanced 15 places to No.48 after consistent contributions.

For West Indies, Keacy Carty's fourth ODI century saw him move up four places to No.12, maintaining his rise after back-to-back centuries in Ireland. He now sits just behind teammate Shai Hope and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran.

On the bowling front, Adil Rashid's nine wickets in the ODI series helped him climb to No.19, while Saqib Mahmood enjoyed an 82-place leap to No.48 after collecting eight wickets. West Indies quick Alzarri Joseph also impressed, moving up nine spots to 18th in the Bowling Rankings and six places to joint-21st among all-rounders.

With both England and Pakistan recording dominant series wins, the latest ICC rankings reflect the emergence of new stars and the resurgence of seasoned campaigners in both T20I and ODI formats.

