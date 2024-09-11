Sujon resigns from BCB

Khaled Mahmud Sujon has resigned from the post of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director on Wednesday.

A high official of the board confirmed to The Daily Star that Sujon has sent an e-mail to the BCB president. The official, however, preferred not to be named.

Sujan held various important positions in several committees in BCB for a long time. He most recently served as the chairman of the Game Development Committee. At the same time, he was also the vice-president of the Cricket Operations Committee.

Sujon's resignation brings the number of directors to have resigned since the fall of the previous government to three. Jalal Yunus and Naimur Rahman Durjoy had previously resigned from their respective directors' posts.