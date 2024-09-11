Cricket
Star Sports Report
Wed Sep 11, 2024 04:09 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 04:33 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Sujon resigns from BCB

Star Sports Report
Wed Sep 11, 2024 04:09 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 04:33 PM

Khaled Mahmud Sujon has resigned from the post of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director on Wednesday.

A high official of the board confirmed to The Daily Star that Sujon has sent an e-mail to the BCB president. The official, however, preferred not to be named.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sujan held various important positions in several committees in BCB for a long time. He most recently served as the chairman of the Game Development Committee. At the same time, he was also the vice-president of the Cricket Operations Committee.

Sujon's resignation brings the number of directors to have resigned since the fall of the previous government to three. Jalal Yunus and Naimur Rahman Durjoy had previously resigned from their respective directors' posts.

Related topic:
Khaled MahmudBCB director Khaled MahmudKhaled Mahmud SujonBCBbangladesh cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Hathurusingha’s ‘different style’ a problem for Tigers?

1m ago

Mushfiqur, Mominul to tour Pakistan with Bangladesh A

1m ago

‘I’m fighting for Bangladesh in my way’

2y ago

Bangladesh can win the World Cup: Sujon 

2y ago

‘I felt Hathurusingha wanted to do a bit of dictatorship’

6m ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

শিক্ষা কার্যক্রমে বড় ধরনের স্বচ্ছতা আনার চেষ্টা করব: রাবি ভিসি

‘শিক্ষার্থীদের মতামতের ভিত্তিতে শিক্ষকদের মূল্যায়নের বিষয়টি সামনে নিয়ে আসব’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

শিগগির উন্নতি হচ্ছে না বিদ্যুৎ সরবরাহ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification