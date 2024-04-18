Stuart Law named USA's head coach

USA have confirmed the appointment of former Australia international Stuart Law as their new head coach.

While Law played more than 50 matches for Australia and was part of their squad that finished as runners up behind Sri Lanka at the 1996 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the 55-year-old is perhaps more well known for the impressive coaching resume he has put together since retiring from the international game at the start of this century.

Law had roles as head coach of both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the start of last decade and a stint with the West Indies in 2018, before more recent efforts with Afghanistan and the Bangladesh Under 19 team at this year's ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Now Law gets the big job with the USA and the experienced coach will take the reins of the side for next month's three-match T20I series at home against Bangladesh and when they co-host this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup alongside the West Indies in June.

While Law acknowledges the difficult challenges that lie ahead, the Australian is excited about the prospects of watching his inexperienced side find their way in the international game.

"It is an exciting opportunity to join USA cricket at this time," Law said.

"USA is one of the strongest Associate nations in the sport, and I believe that we can mold a formidable squad going ahead.

"The first task will be to prepare the team for the series against Bangladesh and then set our sights on our home World Cup, which will be huge."

Chairperson of USA Cricket Venu Pisike believes Law has the right credentials to lead the side with aplomb and expects the team to achieve plenty of success under the tutelage of the Australian.

"Stuart is one of the most accomplished coaches in the sport," Pisike said.

"He brings a lot of experience to USA Cricket with his varied assignments, particularly in developing international sides over the years. His appointment will only help the team grow to their full potential.

"We are excited to have Stuart on board just before the World Cup and look forward to lots of successes together. We wish him all the very best."

USA are scheduled play Canada in the T20 World Cup opener in Texas on June 1, before further Group A clashes against Pakistan (June 6), India (June 12) and Ireland (June 14).