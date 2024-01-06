Sri Lanka win toss, bat in Zimbabwe ODI series opener

Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Mendis (L) and his Zimbabwe counterpart Craig Ervine pose with the one-day international (ODI) trophy prior to the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on January 6, 2024. Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat Saturday in the first of three ODI matches against Zimbabwe.

All-rounder Janith Liyanage will make his first ODI appearance for the hosts with opener Pathum Nissanka ruled out of the series after being hospitalised for dengue fever.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was also unavailable after a hamstring injury but is expected to return later in the series.

Zimbabwe had two debutants: Faraz Akram and Tapiwa Mufudza.

The teams will play two more one-day matches on Monday and Thursday followed by three T20 games, all in Colombo.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (capt), Ryan Burl, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande (wk), Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram, Sikandar Raza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.