South Africa's Bangladesh tour decision expected this week

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates after catching out India's Virat Kohli to win the match with teammates in Centurion on December 28, 2023 . Photo: Reuters

Cricket South Africa (CSA), in tandem with the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), is poised to determine by the end of this week whether the Proteas Test team will proceed with their tour of Bangladesh for two matches scheduled next month, slated to commence on October 21.

BCB's cricket operations in-charge, Shahriar Nafees, informed the Daily Star: "Cricket South Africa and their players' association are highly structured organisations, making this a routine procedure from their side.

"Their apprehension following July-August's unrest in Bangladesh is expected, but we have reassured them today that the country is fully functioning and remains safe to travel."

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024, originally set to be hosted in Bangladesh, was relocated after anti-government protests erupted in early August. CSA sources revealed to ESPNcricinfo that while the situation in Bangladesh has stabilised, the final decision will depend on whether any risks are identified during the security evaluations.

