AFP, Johannesburg
Fri Aug 22, 2025 09:20 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 22, 2025 09:28 AM

South Africa to host 44 games, Zimbabwe and Namibia 10 in 2027 World Cup

Cricket South Africa on Thursday announced a local organising committee for the 2027 50-over Cricket World Cup – and revealed that 44 of the 54 matches will be played at eight venues in South Africa.

The remaining 10 matches will be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

It will be the first men's Cricket World Cup in Africa since the 2003 version was staged in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

South Africa has hosted two Women's World Cups since then - the 2005 50-over competition and the 2023 T20 World Cup when the Proteas lost to Australia in the final.

Former South African finance minister Trevor Manuel will head the local organising committee.

In a statement, CSA said matches in South Africa will be played in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London and Paarl.

CSA chairperson Pearl Maphoshe said: "CSA's vision is to stage a global, inspiring event which will reflects the face of South Africa — diverse, inclusive, and united."

Related topic:
Cricket South AfricaICC Cricket World Cup 2027Zimbabwe Cricket
