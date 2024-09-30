South Africa confirm Bangladesh tour in October

South Africa will tour Bangladesh next month for a two-match Test series, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Monday.

The series will start on October 21 with the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium before the action shifts to Chattogram for the second match. The Proteas will arrive in Dhaka on 16 October.

"Cricket South Africa and the Bangladesh Cricket Board can confirm the two-match Test series scheduled to start on 21 October will go ahead," Cricket South Africa said in a press release.

"A security assessment was recently conducted by CSA's Operations Manager, Team Security Manager, Safety and Security Consultant, and a representative of the South African Cricketers' Association. CSA has given the series a go-ahead based on the recommendations made by the team post an in-loco inspection visit to Bangladesh."