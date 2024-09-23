Cricket South Africa delegation witnesses commando drills at Mirpur

A four-member delegation of Cricket South Africa (CSA) inspected the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur as part of their routine inspection ahead of the Proteas' upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, scheduled next month.

Among the delegation, three members were CSA officials while former South Africa all-rounder Farhaan Behardien, who is currently working as cricket operations and player engagement manager at the South African Cricketers Association (SACA), represented his organisation.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

During their visit, they inspected the ground and stadium facilities and also witnessed the commando security drills performed by the Bangladesh Security Forces.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations in-charge Shahriar Nafees was also present during their visit.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The delegation, which arrived in Dhaka on Saturday, earlier visited the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday where they inspected the facilities and security of the venue.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The delegation team is scheduled to leave for South Africa on Tuesday morning.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

According to the draft itinerary, the tourists will arrive in Bangladesh on October 16.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

South Africa will play the opening Test in Dhaka starting on October 21, followed by the series-concluding match in Chattogram beginning on October 29. The Proteas will fly back home on November 3.

Both Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.