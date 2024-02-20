Sitting out of the XI is never fun, says Rony

Rangpur Riders' pacer Abu Hider Rony was glad to make his opportunity count after delivering a record breaking spell against Fortune Barishal in just his second match in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) yesterday.

Rony claimed five for 12 in his four overs, the best ever bowling figures in BPL by a local bowler, against Barishal which helped his team register a one wicket win in Chattogram.

The pacer broke the record of his Rangpur teammate Shakib Al Hasan, 6-16, and was ecstatic after learning about his feat.

"I actually didn't know about that. It feels great, Alhamdulillah. Taking a five-wicket haul is always really for a bowler. This was a special day for me," Rony said in the post-match press conference yesterday.

This was Rony's second match this season, as he had earlier played against the Sylhet Strikers, where he bowled just the one over for six runs.

The pacer's long waiting period ended yesterday and he was glad that the hard work he did behind the scenes finally paid off.

"Sitting out of the XI is never fun. It always plays in the back of your mind. I tried to do well in the practice so that the management feels they can keep their faith in me. I kept trying, and they eventually responded positively."

Rony spoke about how the surfaces in domestic cricket have changed in the last few years which has paved the way for the emergence of promising pacers in Bangladesh in recent times.

"The wickets have gotten much better in the two-three years. Earlier, the wickets used to be really flat. Now we get many grassy pitches. Now more quick bowlers are emerging. When you help the bowlers, they will also come through for you."