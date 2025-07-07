Cricket
Sharfuddoula Saikat has been excellent: Harsha Bhogle lauds Bangladeshi umpire

Photos: Reuters/Facebook

Prominent cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has heaped praise on Bangladeshi umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat for his commendable performance during the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India at Edgbaston.

India secured a commanding 336-run victory on Sunday to level the series 1-1.

Saikat, who the first and only Bangladeshi to be included in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, stood out with his consistency and sharp decision-making over the five-day contest.

Of his 10 decisions that were subjected to reviews by captains, only two were overturned, giving him an accuracy rate of 80 percent.

"The umpiring in this match has been outstanding. You expect a certain standard from Chris Gaffaney but Sharfuddoula Saikat has been excellent," Bhogle posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

The 48-year-old Saikat is set to officiate as an on-field umpire in the third match of the series, which begins on July 10.

