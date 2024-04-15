Shanto, Naim tons script easy win for Abahani

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mohammad Naim hit centuries to power Abahani to a comfortable 58-run win over Prime Bank Cricket Club in Mirpur as the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) resumed today following the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

Shanto made 118 off 85 balls while opener Naim scored 105 off 104 to help the table-toppers post 341-4 after being asked to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Towhid Hridoy also chipped in with a brisk 35-ball 65 and remained unbeaten till the end as Abahani scored 128 runs in the final 10 overs.

The Prime Bank bowlers struggled to contain the Abahani batters on a placid surface with pacer Hasan Mahmud claiming a couple of wickets for 76 runs in the 10 overs. Pacer Rejaur Rahman took the other wicket to fall, but leaked 76 runs in just seven overs.

In reply, Mushfiqur Rahim hit a valiant century, remaining unbeaten on 111 off 105 balls, but couldn't take Prime Bank over the line as they got bundled out for 283 in 49.4 overs.

Pacers Taskin Ahmad and Tanzim Hasan Sakib claimed three wickets each to help Abahani complete their 10th win in as many matches in the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan hit an unbeaten 76 off 75 balls chasing 206, to guide his side to a five wicket win over Partex Sporting Club.

At BKSP Ground 3, Legends of Rupganj bundled out Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy for just 150. Rupganj opener Tawfique Khan Tushar then hit a rollicking 114 off just 66 balls to power his team to a 10-wicket win in just 19.2 overs.