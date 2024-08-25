Shanto dedicates historic Test win to protest victims

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said his team's first win in Test cricket against Pakistan on Sunday was a tribute to people killed during protests that toppled former premier Sheikh Hasina.

The South Asian nation endured weeks of student-led protests that ultimately forced Hasina to resign and flee to India this month after 15 years of autocratic rule.

"We are paying tribute to the individuals who recently passed away in our nation during the protest and we are praying for their souls," Najmul said after his side's 10-wicket victory in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

More than 450 people were killed during the protests, many by police fire.

Bangladesh's tour to Pakistan was hit by a lack of preparation, with foreign coaches unable to attend training sessions because of travel warnings.

However, the new interim government, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, allowed the two-Test tour to Pakistan to go ahead.

Bangladesh led by 117 runs on the first innings after a record score against Pakistan of 565, the hosts having declared their innings at 448-6 on a batting-friendly pitch.

They then dismissed Pakistan for a paltry 146 on day five, with spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4-21) and Shakib Al Hasan (3-44) doing the damage.

Bangladesh scored the 30 runs required without losing a wicket, sparking celebrations in the visitors' dressing room.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood apologised to home fans for a poor result.

"We all are disappointed, the whole of Pakistan is disappointed," said Masood, who has lost all four matches since being appointed Test captain last year.

"As a team, as a leader of the team, obviously I would apologise to our fans that we were unable to give the desired result that Pakistan deserved."

Masood denied his team took Bangladesh lightly.

"I thought they were very disciplined, with the ball and in the field, they played the game to their strengths," he said.

Masood hoped his players would be able to lift themselves for the second Test, which begins in Rawalpindi on Friday.

"We have to raise our hands that we have committed mistakes, so we have to lift ourselves and train hard to come back strongly," he said.