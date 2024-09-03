Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Tue Sep 3, 2024 11:13 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 11:18 AM

Cricket

No rain in Rawalpindi as Day 5 starts on time

Star Sports Desk
Tue Sep 3, 2024 11:13 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 11:18 AM
Zakir Hassan
Zakir Hassan. Photo: AFP

The fifth day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan commenced on time as the morning rain predicted by the weather forecast has so far stayed away in Rawalpindi today.

The match began at 9:45 AM local time, with Bangladesh needing another 143 runs with 10 wickets in hand to win the match and the series 2-0.

According to AccuWeather, there is still a chance of a thunder storm in Rawalpindi from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Live pictures from the venue show some cloud cover but there is seemingly no imminent threat of rain.

Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam were unbeaten on 31 and nine respectively at the start of play.

