‘Miraz on course to becoming complete all-rounder’

The hard work Mehedi Hasan Miraz had put in during the last few months to improve his all-round abilities has really come to the fore in Bangladesh's ongoing Test series against Pakistan.

When the white-ball team was busy in the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, Miraz was sweating it out in the Bangladesh Tigers' programme under his mentor and coach Sohel Islam.

Asked what was the key to Miraz's consistent performances against Pakistan, Sohel told The Daily Star, "He is reading the situation well and he is combining technical aspects with tactical plans. He has played 45 Tests and is just going to get better. He is on course to becoming a complete all-rounder."

Compared to his bowling, Miraz's batting talents are often downplayed. But yesterday, with Bangladesh teetering on the brink on 26-6, the 26-year-old showed his class.

Pakistan pacers were getting the new ball to talk, but Miraz thwarted them with a measured counterattack.

A cut through backward point off Mir Hamza showed his immaculate form even under pressure. His innings was built on the foundation of patience and sweet timing, as was showcased by a cover drive off Hamza later on.

His record 165-run seventh-wicket stand with Liton Das got Bangladesh into the game again after a dismal start.

In the first Test, it was his mammoth 196-run stand with Mushfiqur Rahim for the seventh wicket that helped Bangladesh attain a 100-plus lead.

The fact that Miraz's name comes up in three of the 10 highest seventh wicket stands in Tests for Bangladesh shows that forming big partnerships lower down the order is nothing new for the all-rounder.

"He is showing a higher level of maturity. You feel that he can play a long innings. Playing well is one thing, but he is taking up responsibility in tough situations. His range of shots have increased but the patience was always there," Sohel said on Miraz's knock.

Unfortunately, Miraz's innings came to an end on 78 but the way he absorbed the pressure, allowed Liton to settle in and hit a world-class hundred.

Just a day before, Miraz had been the hero with the ball with a fifer and was key along with Shakib Al Hasan in dismantling Pakistan in the second innings of the first Test.

The Tigers will now hope that Miraz will work his magic on a fourth day pitch and help swing the delicately poised match in Bangladesh's favour.

