Shamim eyes series victory after all-round show in Dambulla

Bangladesh all-rounder Shamim Hossain has expressed confidence in securing a series victory against hosts Sri Lanka following a commanding victory in the second T20I to level the three-match T20I series on Sunday in Dambulla.

Bangladesh bounced back strongly in the series after a seven-wicket defeat in the first game, delivering a comprehensive all-round display to crush Sri Lanka by 83 runs.

The win levelled the series 1-1 and set the stage for a decisive third match in Colombo on July 16.

"First of all, winning the match is the most satisfying thing," Shamim told reporters during the post-match press conference. "Now that the series is tied, this win was very important for us."

"We now have the opportunity to win the series. If we continue to play well, I believe we can achieve that," he added.

The foundation for Bangladesh's victory was laid by skipper Litton Das, who struck an impactful 76 off 50 balls. Shamim then accelerated the innings with a quick-fire 48 off 27 deliveries that helped Bangladesh post 177-7 in their 20 overs.

Shamim then contributed with his electric fielding as well as his direct throw sent in-form batter Kusal Mendis to the pavilion in the second over and a sharp catch at the boundary to dismiss Avishka Fernando left the hosts three down for just 25 inside five overs.

Bowlers also were brilliant on the day as they hardly gave the hosts any chance to fight back in the contest, dismissing them for just 94 runs in 15.2 overs to notch their second biggest win by runs in this format.

"Litton batted brilliantly," Shamim said. "It was a turning point in the game. A good start is crucial in T20s, and his innings allowed us to finish strongly."

Meanwhile, Shamim also addressed the cautious approach taken during the middle overs, particularly during the partnership between Litton and Tawhid Hridoy.

"Sometimes, you have to slow things down. At that stage, we needed a stable partnership. We had power hitters lined up, so preserving wickets was key. That stand between Litton and Hridoy played a vital role," Shamim explained.

Bangladesh will now look to carry the winning momentum into the final T20I, with the chance of sealing a rare away series win against Sri Lanka.