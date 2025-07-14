Clinical Tigers outplay Lions

Bangladesh provided a complete performance to clinch a record 83-run win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I to level the three-match series 1-1 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium yesterday.

After suffering a seven-wicket defeat in the series opener in Pallekele on Thursday, the Tigers staged a quick turnaround, folding the hosts for just 94 runs in 15.2 overs while defending a total of 177-7.

Apart from the openers not clicking, Bangladesh ticked all the boxes in the second game – a very rare occurrence for them in the recent past across formats.

Captain Litton Das was under the scanner ahead of the second game for his underwhelming form with the bat and for the side's string of losses in the format, as the Tigers had six out of their last seven matches since he officially received the T20I captaincy.

After a long while, Litton played an impactful knock in the white-ball format, making a 50-ball 76 and putting up two crucial stands of 69 and 77 runs with Tawhid Hridoy (31 off 25 balls) and Shamim Hossain (48 off 27 balls) respectively.

Luck also favoured Litton, as Sri Lanka missed a stumping chance when he was on 30 and he was also dropped on 56. Still, he deserves plaudits for his planned approach, as he rotated the strike really well alongside hitting five sixes and one four.

If Litton's innings brought stability after Bangladesh was two down for seven, it was Shamim's blazing knock that gave them a strong finish.

The flashy left-hander hit five fours and a couple of sixes to help Bangladesh, who were at 80-4 after 12 overs, score 97 runs in the last eight overs to reach a competitive total.

Shamim made further impact in the game with his electric fielding, dismissing in-form Kusal Mendis (eight) with a direct throw in the second over before pacers Shoriful Islam (2-12), Mohammad Saifuddin (2-21) and Mustafizur Rahman (1-14) dismantled the Sri Lankan batting order.

"Credit goes to Shamim, the way he batted, it was amazing… That run-out by Shamim to remove Kusal Mendis was very important," Litton, who was adjudged player-of-the-match, said in the post-match presentation.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain also played his part, striking twice in the 11th over to break the 41-run fifth wicket stand between Pathum Nissanka (32) and Dasun Shanaka (20), all but sealing the fate of the match.

Rishad dismissed Binura Fernando to wrapped up the contest, finishing with 3-18.

The fate of the series will be decided on Wednesday in Colombo but for now Bangladesh can heave a sigh of relief after ending their losing streak by notching up their second largest victory by runs in T20Is.