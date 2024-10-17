Shakib not returning to country tonight: BCB source

Bangladesh's ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not be returning home tonight for his farewell Test, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) source revealed following a virtual meeting held by board directors today.

"We can ensure safety inside the stadium premises. The BCB is not able to provide security outside of it as that needs to come from the government," a BCB director said following the meeting.

The director also mentioned that Shakib will not be returning to the country tonight.

Since the morning, there has been uncertainty over Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib's return to the country tonight for his Test swansong.

Shakib, who was named in Bangladesh's 15-member squad for their first of the two-Test series against South Africa, was scheduled to land in Dhaka from Dubai tonight to play his final Test in a Bangladesh jersey when the Tigers take on the Proteas in the first match in Mirpur on October 21.

It was learned that the 37-year-old cricketer was scheduled to board the Dhaka-bound flight from Dubai at 5:00pm Bangladesh Time and touch down in the country at around 11:00pm. However, a close source to Shakib confirmed that the cricketer was asked to wait for further communication before boarding the flight.

Following such uncertainties, it was later learned that Shakib cancelled his flight from Dubai and would now be returning to the USA instead.

Even though it was learned that Shakib was asked by higher authorities to wait for further communication before boarding the Dhaka-bound flight, the deputy press secretary to the chief adviser Azad Majumder said it depends on Shakib whether to arrive in the country or go back to the USA.

"Shakib can return to Bangladesh anytime. It's his decision whether he will arrive here or not," Majumder informed The Daily Star today.

Sporadic protests were seen in Mirpur and some other areas in the capital yesterday since reports published that Shakib was on his way to returning to the country for his Test swansong.

Shakib had announced his retirement plan from the longest format on September 26, just a day before the second Test against India in Kanpur earlier this month. During that press conference, Shakib revealed his desire to bid farewell to Test cricket at home, in Mirpur, during Bangladesh's series against South Africa. He played both the Tests against India, a series in which Bangladesh got hammered 2-0.

Shakib, a former member of parliament of the Awami League government that was toppled on August 5 following student-led protests, is accused of being involved in a murder case and expressed concerns about his safety once he returns to Bangladesh and also hoped for a safe exit once the match concludes.

