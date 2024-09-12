Shakib fails with bat, fights back with ball for Surrey

Surrey all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan did not have the best time with the bat but came back strongly with the ball on Day 3 of their County Division One encounter against Somerset on Wednesday.

Shakib, who scored 12 in Surrey's first innings, fell victim to left-arm spinner Jack Leach as he chipped a flighted delivery back to the bowler to cap off an uncomfortable 24-ball stay at the crease. Surrey managed to take a four-run lead in reply to Somerset's first-innings total of 317.

But as he so often does, Shakib pulled his weight with the ball, picking up four wickets, as many as he scalped in the first innings, to reduce Somerset to 194 for nine at stumps. This took the star all-rounder's total wicket tally to eight for the match so far. He returned four wickets for 97 runs in the first innings.

