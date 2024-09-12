Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Thu Sep 12, 2024 01:10 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 01:16 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Shakib fails with bat, fights back with ball for Surrey

Star Sports Report 
Thu Sep 12, 2024 01:10 AM Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 01:16 AM
Photo: FACEBOOK

Surrey all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan did not have the best time with the bat but came back strongly with the ball on Day 3 of their County Division One encounter against Somerset on Wednesday.  

Shakib, who scored 12 in Surrey's first innings, fell victim to left-arm spinner Jack Leach as he chipped a flighted delivery back to the bowler to cap off an uncomfortable 24-ball stay at the crease. Surrey managed to take a four-run lead in reply to Somerset's first-innings total of 317.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

But as he so often does, Shakib pulled his weight with the ball, picking up four wickets, as many as he scalped in the first innings, to reduce Somerset to 194 for nine at stumps. This took the star all-rounder's total wicket tally to eight for the match so far. He returned four wickets for 97 runs in the first innings. 
 

Related topic:
Shakib Al HasanShakibBCBBangladesh cricket teamSurrey cricket teamcounty cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BCB served legal notice to remove Shakib from nat'l team

2w ago
Faruque Ahmed

No bar on Shakib to continue playing, says BCB boss Faruque

2w ago

Turner or not, Boult not taking Tigers lightly

11m ago

ECB reprimand Broad

8y ago

Sujon resigns from BCB

10h ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক ডিএমপি কমিশনার আছাদুজ্জামান মিয়া গ্রেপ্তার

রাজধানীর মহাখালী থেকে তাকে গ্রেপ্তার করা হয়েছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

যৌথ বাহিনীর অভিযান স্বস্তি ফেরানোর জন্য, আতঙ্ক ছড়ানোর জন্যে নয়: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification