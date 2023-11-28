Cricket
Star Sports Report
Tue Nov 28, 2023 08:54 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 09:20 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Shahadat debuts as Bangladesh bat first in Sylhet Test

Star Sports Report
Tue Nov 28, 2023 08:54 AM Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 09:20 AM
Shahadat Hossain
Bangladesh's Test debutant Shahadat Hossain. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Batsman Shahadat Hossain Dipu makes his Test debut as Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

The Tigers have gone with a spin-heavy attack with Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam in the eleven and Shoriful Islam as the lone pacer in the side.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan also returns to the Test team and he will be keeping the wickets in the absence of Liton Das, who is currently on leave for family reasons. 

The visitors, on the other hand, have three spin bowling options in their eleven in Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel and part-timer Glenn Philips. Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand's breakout star from the World Cup in India, hasn't been picked for the Test.

Both teams will kick-start their campaigns in the 2023-25 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship with the match.

Najmul Hossain Shanto is leading Bangladesh in place of injured Shakib Al Hasan. He is the 13th Test skipper of the Tigers.

This is also the first Test between the two teams in Bangladesh soil in over a decade.

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Shahadat Hossain

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Ajaz Patel

 

 

 

Related topic:
cricketTest cricketBangladesh v New ZealandShahadat Hossain Dipu
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Hasaranga retires from Tests to focus on white-ball career

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Shanto eager to lead in the long haul

21h ago

New Zealand recall Ravindra, Jamieson and Santner for Bangladesh Tests

3w ago

Unchanged squad for 2nd NZ Test

Tim Southee

Southee predicts a ‘hard fought’ series against Bangladesh

19h ago
সিরাজুল ইসলাম চৌধুরী
|সাহিত্য

গণতন্ত্রের পথ তৈরির উপায়

গণতন্ত্র সম্পর্কে এত যে কথা বলা হয় তাতে ধারণা করা মোটেই অসঙ্গত নয় যে, গণতন্ত্র জিনিসটা কী সে বিষয়ে সবাই একমত।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বাসস্ট্যান্ডে পার্কিং করা বাসে আগুন, কারণ নিয়ে ধোঁয়াশা

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X