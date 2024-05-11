Schedule of Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies announced

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the schedule of Bangladesh's forthcoming tour of the Caribbean islands in November-December, where they will play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against the hosts.

The CWI revealed the schedule of all home series of the West Indies team for 2024 yesterday. After hosting South Africa in a two-part series in May and August, with the ICC T20 World Cup happening in between, and hosting England in October-November, the Caribbean side will welcome the Tigers on their shores.

The series will begin with the first Test in Antigua, starting on November 22 and followed by the second Test in Jamaica, commencing on November 30.

The three ODIs will be played in St. Kitts & Nevis on December 8, 10 and 12 respectively while the three T20Is will take place in St Vincent on December 15, 17 and 19 respectively.

With the T20I series, West Indies will be returning to the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent for the first time since 2014. Bangladesh will also play a warm-up game before the first Test in Antigua.

West Indies are preparing to co-host the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup with the USA, which will begin on June 2 (Bangladesh time).