Sangakkara urges Parag not to look too far ahead

With three half-centuries in five games, Rajasthan batter Riyan Parag is being tipped as a potential pick for India's T20 World Cup squad but Royals coach Kumar Sangakkara wants the 22-year-old to stay focused on the Indian Premier League.

Parag scored 76 in Rajasthan's three-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, bringing his tally to 261 runs for the season. He is second in the race for the 'orange cap', awarded to the tournament's leading scorer, behind Royal Challengers' Virat Kohli.

Sangakkara told reporters that while he did not know if Parag would be picked for the World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June the player's performances in the IPL showed how good he could be.

"That's way beyond me, but his potential is there for everyone to see," he added.

"For him, it is about concentrating on Rajasthan and this season.

"Whatever happens will happen after that. You should never get too ahead of yourself in terms of looking at things too far ahead in the future.

"As long as keeps his head down, and is working very hard, batting really well. He's very organised, he's worked hard in the off-season. And if he continues to do that, good things will happen," former Sri Lanka skipper Sangakkara added.

Rajasthan top the IPL standings with four wins from five matches and next face the Punjab Kings on Saturday.