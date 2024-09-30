Rohit stunner sends Liton back

Bangladesh lost their second wicket of the day as Liton Das departed courtesy of a brilliant one-handed catch from Rohit Sharma as the visitors got reduced to 148-5 in the morning session on the fourth day in the second Test against India at the Green Park Stadium today.

Liton charged down the wicket against pacer Mohammad Siraj and tried to smash the ball over the in-field. But Rohit, who was at mid-wicket, got his right hand up in a flash and the ball went straight into his hand.

Liton departed for 13 and his dismissal has brought Shakib Al Hasan to the middle, who joins a well-set Mominul Haque batting on 62.

Mushfiqur gone early on Day 4

Mushfiqur Rahim lost his off stump to Jasprit Bumrah soon after play finally resumed in Kanpur following two days of inaction due to rain and a wet outfield as Bangladesh got reduced to 112-4 in the morning session on the fourth day in the second Test against India at the Green Park Stadium today.

Mushfiqur, who was unbeaten on six since the opening day, left a Bumrah delivery which came in sharply and crashed into his off stump. The veteran batter departed for 11.

Mominul Haque, unbeaten on 40, has been joined by Liton Das.

Earlier, Bangladesh resumed their first innings on 107-3 in 35 overs on a sunny day in Kanpur.