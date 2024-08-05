Revered former England batter Thorpe dies aged 55

Former England cricketer and coach Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

Thorpe, known for his stylish batting style, is regarded as one of the best players of his generation. He played 100 Test matches between 1993 and 2005, scoring 6,744 runs with an average of 44.66 including 16 centuries.

The left-handed middle-order batter also played 82 One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Thorpe's hometown club Surrey, whom he represented in first-class cricket, called him a "Surrey and England legend."

"Everyone associated with the club is devastated by the tragic news of Graham's death," Surrey posted on social media.

In a post on X the ECB said: "There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham's death ... more than one of England's finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world.

"The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time."

Thorpe served as England's batting coach and assistant coach, helping them win their first ODI World Cup in 2019. He stepped down in February 2022 after a 4-0 loss in the Ashes.

He was appointed as Afghanistan's head coach in March 2022, but was hospitalised with a serious illness before he could join the team.

"As batting coach, Thorpe played a key role in England's resurgence in white-ball cricket," the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), where Thorpe was an honorary life member, said in a social media post.