Rejaur, Mondol earn HP lead over Pakistan Shaheens

Pacers Ripon Mondol and Rejaur Rahman Raja starred as Bangladesh Cricket Board High Performance Unit bowled out Pakistan Shaheens for 179 in their first innings on Day 2 of their four-day match at the Marrara Oval in Darwin today.

Ripon claimed 4-71 while Rejaur took 3-33, helping the HP Unit earn a 79-run first innings lead.

The HP team then reached 84-3 at stumps on Day 2, with Skipper Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Aich Mollah unbeaten on 39 and eight respectively, extending the lead to 163.

Earlier, Pakistan Shaheens resumed the day's play on 39-2, in reply to HP unit's first innings tally of 258.

Rejaur struck on the second over of the day, getting Omair Yousuf caught for seven.

The Shaheens lost two more wickets in quick succession and were stuttering on 69-5 before Kamran Ghulam and Tayyab Tahir formed a 78-run partnership for the sixth wicket to steady the innings.

Rejaur broke the stand by getting Kamran caught behind for 48. His departure initiated another collapse as Pakistan Shaheens lost their remaining four wickets for just 32 runs.

Mondol, who had struck twice the previous day, claimed the wicket of Tahir (30) and struck the final nail in Pakistan Shaheens' coffin by dismissing Khurram Shahzad for 16.

Pakistan Shaheens tried to retaliate, with pacer Khurram striking twice and left-arm wrist spinner Faisal Akram claiming one wicket. But with a sizable lead in hand at the halfway point of the match, the HP Unit right now have the upper hand.