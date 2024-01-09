In pictures: Big names gear up for BPL
The cricket grounds have started to buzz with the presence of star cricketers as the players are preparing for the 10th edition of the franchise-based Bangladesh Premier League, beginning January 19.
During today's training, The Daily Star's Firoz Ahmed captured a few moments of the national cricketers in action -- including Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Hasan Mahmud, and Tamim Iqbal, who hurt his finger while batting but it was learned that the injury was not serious.
Comments