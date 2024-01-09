Cricket
Star Sports Report
Tue Jan 9, 2024 06:57 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 07:12 PM

In pictures: Big names gear up for BPL

Star Sports Report
Tue Jan 9, 2024 06:57 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 07:12 PM

The cricket grounds have started to buzz with the presence of star cricketers as the players are preparing for the 10th edition of the franchise-based Bangladesh Premier League, beginning January 19.

During today's training, The Daily Star's Firoz Ahmed captured a few moments of the national cricketers in action -- including Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Hasan Mahmud, and Tamim Iqbal, who hurt his finger while batting but it was learned that the injury was not serious. 

