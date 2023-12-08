Phillips reveals reason behind annoyance after dismissal

Glenn Phillips top-scored with 87 off 72 balls for New Zealand in their first innings of the Dhaka Test. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Glenn Phillips's counterpunching innings on the third day of the second Test brought New Zealand back into the contest against Bangladesh as it allowed the visitors to take an eight-run first innings lead after starting the day on 55-5.

Phillips, who hit nine fours and four sixes in his knock, raced to 87 off 71 balls before getting caught by Mehedi Hasan Miraz off the bowling of Shoriful Islam.

The right-hander miscued a lofted shot and Miraz ran back and dived to his left to complete a difficult catch to complete the dismissal.

However, after falling 13 runs short of what would've been his maiden century in Test cricket, the 27-year-old looked more annoyed than disappointed.

Phillips revealed the reason behind his annoyance in the press conference at the end of the day's play, saying that his focus was disturbed right before facing the delivery that got him out.

"Just at the last second when Shoriful got into his delivery stride, someone walked out from the side of the sight screen and I mean, I should have pulled away," said Phillips.

"But it was also like in my head. It's probably a bit too late. I didn't watch the ball and I didn't pull away and I did neither and I knicked it off," he added.

After Phillips' dismissal, New Zealand got rolled over for 180.

The day's play ended with the hosts on 38-2 in their second innings.