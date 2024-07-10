Cricket
PCB dismisses Razzaq and Wahab from selection committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that they have notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee set up.

Abdul Razzaq was a part of the men's and women's selection committee, while Wahab was a selector of the men's team.

The statement from PCB comes after Pakistan's early departure from the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 where they exited after the Group Stage, including losses against USA and India.

PCB has further confirmed the restructuring of the selection committee with details on its composition to be soon announced.

Wahab earlier served as the Chief Selector before being reinstated as one of the seven members of the men's selection committee. The former fast bowler had also travelled with the Pakistan side to the T20 World Cup as senior team manager.

Over the last four years, the PCB has had six top selectors: Wahab, Mohammad Wasim, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Haroon Rashid, and Misbah-ul-Haq, all of whom had brief tenures.

