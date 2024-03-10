An over that caught the Tigers off-guard

Nuwan Thushara bowled a special spell to pick up a five-wicket haul, including a hattrick, to dismantle Bangladesh's top-order in the third and decisive T20I at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium yesterday.

The 29-year-old only came in to this game due to a hamstring injury to Matheesha Pathirana and in the space off nine deliveries, he became the difference.

A slingy action just like Pathirana's, Thushara produced a deceptive angle and length but more dangerous was the late swing he managed in his first over this series. The first one did Najmul Hossain Shanto as it pitched and tailed in to castle the Bangladesh skipper. The next delivery squared up Towhid Hridoy, pitching in middle-and-off before uprooting the batter's off-stump.

Mahmudullah Riyad came to face the hattrick delivery and could not keep it out as another outswinger saw him squared-up and the ball rapped his pads, leading to a leg-before decision.

The low-arm action had appeared to have caught the Bangladesh batters by surprise. Soumya Sarkar saw his stumps disturbed soon after to an in-swinger when Thushara came in for his next over, leaving Bangladesh at 24 for five. Late blows from Rishad Hossain, who struck a stormy fifty and Taskin Ahmed's 31 only managed to reduce the margin of defeat but failed to avoid a 2-1 series loss for the home side.

"Yes, [that over changed the game] I think. It was a really good over and have to give credit to the bowler. In that one over, we went behind a lot," Bangladesh skipper Shanto said at the press conference after the 28-run defeat.

Shanto added that 'it [a collapse] is not something that happens all the time but the bowler has to be given credit.'

"How we can minimise that [damage] in times like these is important," Shanto said.

Was Thushara a surprise package for the Tigers, having only come in due to an injury?

"No, actually his action is certainly a bit different. Normally I haven't been playing against someone with an action like that for many days. We played Pathirana in the last two games and we handled him well. I think along with that action, there was also swing in the beginning. So it was a bit difficult but in international cricket you have to accept that challenge and find out how we can play better cricket," Shanto answered, adding later on that the team had studied the bowler before the game.

"There was no bounce due to the side-arm action, so along with keeping low, there was swing," Shanto observed.

The hattrick meant there was not much time to plan to stave off a collapse.

"I don't think it is about [not being mentally strong]. Normally we don't lose so many and batters come well prepared against all the bowlers. Inside that one over, there was not much opportunity to make plans, so I don't think in future it will happen," he opined.

The Sri Lanka series was played on good scoring wickets and Shanto observed that it would help build themselves up for the World Cup.

"T20 matches should take place in these kinds of wickets, especially bowlers are gathering experience on how to bowl on good wickets. The batters are also getting idea of how to chase 180 or 200. So it is good preparation for us."