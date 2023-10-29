Nigar sees positives in defeat in final Pak T20

Bangladesh Women's team slumped to a 31-run loss against visiting Pakistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram but won the three-match series 2-1, their maiden Twenty20 series win at home.

Put to bat, Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali played some magnificent shots during a 49-ball 61. Muneeba and number three Bismah Maroof put up 106 runs in 82 deliveries for the second wicket with the latter scoring 48 as Pakistan posted 134 for four.

Fariha Trisna picked up two for 21 while Nahida Akter scalped one to become the highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is for Bangladesh with 85 wickets, going past Salma Khatun.

Despite opener Shamima Sultana's 26 off 38, the Tigresses faced a batting slump after the powerplay and eventually managed 101 for 9.

"We played good cricket in the first two matches and I have to give credit to the Pakistan team today [Sunday]. They played better than us but there are many positives for us here that we can carry to the ODI series," captain Nigar Sultana said at the post-match ceremony.

"I think we had good starts but couldn't continue. We need to rectify that and come back stronger," she added.

The three-match ODI series will begin on November 4 at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.