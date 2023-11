(Clockwise from top-left) New Zealand assistant coach Saqlain Mushtaq, spinner Mitchell Santner, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell at the HSJIA in Dhaka on November 22, 2023. Photo: Screen grab via BCB-provided video

New Zealand contingent have landed in Dhaka in the wee hours of Wednesday ahead of their two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting on November 28 in Sylhet.

The semifinalists of the recently concluded World Cup are expected to travel to Sylhet today.

The Test series is Bangladesh's first assignment in the 2023-25 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.