T20 World Cup: Get to know the captains via interesting facts

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 2 [Bangladesh time], with Canada facing one of the hosts the USA in Dallas. As the cricketing world gears up for another thrilling event, let's delve into some interesting facts about the captains of the 20 participants -- this time, focusing on New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

KANE WILLIAMSON

In the age of all out, high octane, pedal to the metal batting in T20Is, Kane Williamson is an anomaly, a blast from the past of sorts, someone who doesn't resort to slogging even in the shortest format, instead depends on extensions of cricketing strokes in tandem with deft touches to get the boundaries.

His strike rate of only 113.84 in T20 World Cups seems quite low and out of place in the current scheme of things in T20Is. But in the New Zealand team, Williamson plays the anchor role at the top-order and his average of 33.28 in the T20 World Cups indicate that the right-hander excels in this role.

The 33-year-old has been around for a while and is set to appear in his sixth T20 World Cup, third as captain.

Williamson had led the Kiwis to their best ever finish in the tournament in the 2021 edition in the UAE, when they finished as runners-up. In the final, Williamson scored a brilliant 85 off 48 balls, his best score in T20 World Cups, but it wasn't enough to secure a win against Australia.

Williamson will be leading a team of exciting batters and a well-rounded bowling attack and will no doubt be aiming to go deep into the tournament, something the Kiwis often do in ICC events.

Kane Williamson in T20 World Cups

Matches: 25

Innings: 24

Runs: 699

Best score: 85 (48) against Australia, 2021 T20 World Cup

Average: 33.28

Strike-rate: 113.84

50s: 3

As captain:

Matches: 17

Won: 12

Loss: 5

Runs: 517

Average: 34.46

Strike Rate: 113.12