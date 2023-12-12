New Zealand announce squad for Bangladesh’s lone tour match

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced a 12-man squad for Bangladesh's lone tour match in New Zealand on December 14 in Lincoln.

Experienced first-class cricketer Bharat Popli will lead the New Zealand XI against Bangladesh in a 50-over warm-up match at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval.

The squad consists of several players from New Zealand development squads. None of the players from New Zealand's squad for the ODIs and T20s against Bangladesh have been named for the practice match.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs and three T20s against the Kiwis. The tour will begin with the first ODI on December 17 in Dunedin.

The Bangladesh white-ball squads have left for New Zealand in two separate batches on December 9 and 11 respectively.

New Zealand XI Squad: Bharat Popli (Captain, Northern Districts), Jakob Bhula (Wellington), Jacob Cumming (Otago), Joey Field (Central Districts), James Hartshorn (Wellington), Jarrod McKay (Otago), Sandeep Patel (Northern Districts), Nikith Perera (Auckland), Ben Pomare (Northern Districts), Samrath Singh (Auckland), Quinn Sunde (Auckland), Jamal Todd (Otago)