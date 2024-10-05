New T20 approach but where does Riyad fit in it?

Towhid Hridoy flicked a ball that went the distance while batting against a net bowler yesterday in Gwalior's Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. While the youngster almost casually cleared the boundary, the veteran Mahmudullah Riyad had to take his time to get his bat speed going once he came to bat in the nets.

The first delivery went through him in a flash. He then left a few alone from Mustafizur Rahman and some of his slogs did not connect at first. It was almost reminiscent of how he batted in the last game of this year's T20 World Cup against Afghanistan, where his approach was the opposite of what was required.

Before the practice session, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was asked about what the approach would be of the slightly new-look T20I side, especially in light of building the foundation for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

"From this series, you will see our players trying to play with a new approach. Everyone will play to win," Shanto said at the press conference on Friday.

"I think the players that are here [for the series], and four or five others, will be the ones playing the 2026 World Cup. So, I think from this series, our preparations will properly begin," he added.

The Tigers have been talking about adopting a more aggressive approach in T20Is even before the last T20 World Cup. They often struggle in the format because they fall short of the current standards of T20 batting. The wickets back home are particularly to blame but batters' approach has not been exemplary either.

Thus, the return question Shanto had to field was where he saw Mahmudullah in this new approach of the Tigers.

Shanto's reply signaled that the veteran was perhaps pondering the eventuality of his T20I career.

"This is a very important series for him [Mahmudullah] and maybe he will be in talks with the selectors, I am not too clear on that. But I feel that obviously there will be a discussion with the selectors and the board."

If Bangladesh are looking to adopt a new approach in T20Is, it would be the likes of Tanzid Tamim, Rishad Hossain and Hridoy who can possibly set the tone. Mahmudullah's legacy is not in question but there are reservations over whether he can make an impact in a new approach.

The inevitable question then followed, whether this was Mahmudullah's last T20I series.

"We haven't gone into any discussions about it. Going forward, let's see if it [discussion] happens. I don't want to get into this discussion before the start of a series," Shanto said.

Shakib Al Hasan, who announced his retirement from the format last month, is one player that would be hard to replace but Shanto said he was banking on Mehedi Hasan Miraz to lead the way in the format.

All-rounders of Miraz's quality are vital. Mahmudullah too has been useful with the ball at times. But if batting approach is the question, Mahmudullah's specialty lies in pulling off rescue acts and get the team to a respectable score. But scoring big off handful of deliveries lower down the order has hardly ever been his strong suit.

A lot of runs were on offer in Gwalior in a domestic T20 tournament and big scores are likely to be in the offing in the first T20I.

If Bangladesh's T20I approach changes, it would be apparent from the first T20I and show the way for the future but where is Mahmudullah's place in it would continue to be a question.