Nasum claims five-for on rain-hit day in BCL

East Zone's left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed claimed a five-wicket haul against South Zone in Chattogram while the third day's play between Central Zone and North Zone got completely washed out in a rain-hit day of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) today.

Nasum claimed five for 75 while pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja picked up three wickets to bundle out South Zone for 282, earning East Zone a 120-run first innings lead at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Fazle Mahmud top-scored with 81 while skipper Mohammad Mithun and Moin Khan made 49 and 41 respectively for South Zone.

South Zone could bowl just five overs in a rain-affected third session, where they fought back by claiming three wickets for the cost of just one run.

Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan claimed two wickets while Al-Amin Hossain took one.

Meanwhile, the match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is heading towards a certain draw after rain didn't allow any action on Day Three.

North Zone are trailing Central Zone by 45 runs in the first innings, having reached 236-8 with Towhid Hridoy unbeaten on 132 off 138 balls.