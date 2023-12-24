50-over BCL begins with run-fest

Entertaining batting display was on offer as the 50-over edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) got underway on Sunday.

At the Ground 2 of Sheikh Kamal International Stadium in Cox's Bazar, centuries from Abdullah Al Mamun and Pritom Kumar enabled North Zone to seal a comfortable six-wicket victory over South Zone.

Chasing a challenging 306, Pritom and Abdullah stitched a decisive 182-run partnership for the third wicket. North reached the target with nine balls and six wickets in the bank.

Pritom top-scored with 108 off 112 balls, striking eight fours and two sixes, while Abdullah struck his maiden List A ton, out after hitting six fours and five sixes for his ton off 115 deliveries.

Earlier, South amassed 305 for five in 50 overs after asked to bat, riding on three fifties from Ashikur Rahman Shibli -- the highest run-getter of the recently concluded ACC U-19 Asia Cup -- Marshal Ayub and Mosaddek Hossain.

Mosaddek remained not out after scoring a team-high 69 off 44 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes, while Sohag Gazi's 19-ball 31 cameo steered South in piling up 93 runs in the last eight overs.

Meanwhile, at Ground 1 of the same venue, Central Zone registered a 23-run win (via DLS) over East Zone.

Chasing a revised target of 281 in 47 overs after rain interrupted proceedings, East eventually ended up on 257 for nine in 47 overs.

Yasir Ali top-scored with 67 off 52 balls, featuring six maximums, but a lack of partnerships at the top proved costly. Ripon Mondol and Nazmul Islam Apu picked up two wickets each for Central.

Earlier, Mahidul Islam Ankon missed out on a hundred, dismissed after scoring a team-high 95 off 86 balls, striking six fours and four sixes, while in-form veteran Naeem Islam added 55 runs to take their side to a formidable 288 for seven in 50 overs.

Following three rounds of matches in Cox's Bazar, the 11th edition of the four-team tournament will draw its curtains on December 30 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.