Comilla Victorians spinner Sunil Narine made himsleft at home and enjoyed the welcoming weather of Spring as he sipped on a green coconut to quench his thirst in the rising heat during his side's training session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday. The 35-year-old Caribbean superstar is set to star in a game for Comilla, who play Sylhet Strikers on Monday in the day game. Photos: Firoz Ahmed