My mum calls Warner Shaytan: Usman Khawaja

Australia's most prolific opener David Warner hung up his boots in Test cricket today after the third Test against Pakistan, which the hosts won by eight wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Warner, who hit a 57 in his final Test innings, received a rousing goodbye from the thousands of Australians present at the SCG.

Usman Khawaja, Warner's long-time teammate at the national team, who has been playing together with the left-hander since their school days, was among the many who paid tribute to the opener.

Khawaja's mother, who was present at the ground, hugged Warner after the match and the picture of it has since gone viral on social media.

Khawaja later revealed the emotional bond both of their families share, saying that his mother calls Warner 'Shaytan'.

"He (Warner) is hugging my mom, she loves him a lot. Honestly, I just enjoyed batting with him, he attacked the ball, let me play my game," said Khawaja.

"My mum loves him. She calls him Shaytan. Devil. Satan. My mum loved the fact that he was the evil. And it wasn't her son that she could just push it back to Lorraine and Howard [Warner's parents]."

Warner ended his Test career with 8786 runs, making him the fifth highest run-getter in Tests for Australia.