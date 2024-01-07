ICC rejects Khawaja’s appeal: report

Australia’s Usman Khawaja plays a shot as Pakistan's Agha Salman looks on on day four of the first Test in Perth on December 17, 2023. Photo: AFP

Usman Khawaja's appeal against a sanction on him for wearing a black armband during the opening Test against Pakistan was rejected by the International Cricket Council, and therefore the reprimand imposed on the cricketer will stand, according to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald on Sunday.

Last month, Khawaja was reprimanded by the ICC for wearing the black armband to mourn the children who have been the victims of the conflict between Israel and Palestine that has been going on since October last year.

The 37-year-old opener had challenged the reprimand saying that the armband was for a personal bereavement.

However, a report in Sydney Morning Herald today said that Khawaja's appeal has been rejected, mentioning "a source close to the situation who wished to remain anonymous ahead of any public announcement being made."

ICC reprimand does not carry a financial or playing penalty.

The ICC's regulations prevent players from displaying messages of political, religious or racial causes during international matches.

However, the ICC allows cricketers to wear black armbands to mark deaths of former players, family members, or other significant individuals after taking prior permission from the ICC.