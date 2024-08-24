Mushfiqur’s role ‘most important’ in rare good day

Bangladesh batters had one of their better days in Pakistani conditions in the sweltering heat of Rawalpindi yesterday where a number of batters put their hands up to help the side reach 316 for five at stumps, 132 runs behind Pakistan's first innings score.

Opener Shadman Islam batted over five-and-a-half hours during a patient 93 off 183 deliveries, his resistance unwavering in the face of Pakistan's four-pronged pace attack, while Mominul Haque kept the runs ticking in his natural flair to help Shadman's cause.

Liton Das displayed his array of stroke-play in an unbeaten 52 off 58 balls. But according to Mominul, the most important knock of the day came off the bat of the veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, who on his way to an undefeated 55 off 122 balls, forged a number of crucial stands which essentially held together the Tiger's middle-order.

After the loss of Zakir Hassan (12) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (16), Shadman and Mominul put up a solid 94-run stand to steady the ship. Their partnership ended when pacer Khurram Shahzad found a way through Mominul's defences after a 76-ball 50.

That partnership worked as the backbone of the entire innings and then Mushfiqur along with Shadman and later Liton, ensured Bangladesh ended the day happier of the two sides.

Mushfiqur had opened his account in the 12th delivery he faced, a sweep shot that manifested after a pressure period.

He did not make many noticeable mistakes during his patient vigil bar one inside-edge in the 82nd over off Naseem Shah, which almost ricocheted onto his stumps. He dispatched Naseem's final delivery of that very over through extra cover to show that he was in control.

Mushfiqur exemplified his experience of handling pressure in his innings and Mominul, who came to the press conference after the day's play, pointed to the many admirable qualities of the experienced campaigner.

"Mushfiqur bhai is a very dedicated person. Whatever I say about him won't be enough. His playing style is completely different from us. He plays every ball so carefully, you can just tell that he has played a lot of Test matches," Mominul said.

Following a 52-run stand with Shadman, Mushfiqur then partnered with Shakib Al Hasan (15) for a short while before forming a 98-run unbroken stand with Liton.

"Look at the way he played and managed everything when Shadman and I got out. You must have noticed how Shadman accelerated after he [Mushfiqur] came to the crease. So, there must have been some instructions. His role was the most important according to me," Mominul said about Mushfiqur.

Liton's late assault against Naseem, where he took 18 runs off one over against the pacer, pushed Bangladesh's total beyond 300 on the day.

Mominul heaped praises on Liton for his late blitz and expressed optimism about his team's chances in the match.

"Spinners might get some turn and I felt pacers might get some help too [in the final two days]. The way Liton attacked in the end, I feel the game is now in our grasp. Mushfiqur bhai handled the situation brilliantly.

"Definitely as an opposition team, I always believe in thinking positively and that we can play better than them [Pakistan]. Liton is a classical batsman and he made the difference in that one over."