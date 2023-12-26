Mujeeb, Farooqi, Naveen sanctioned for prioritizing franchise leagues

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has sanctioned Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq for "prioritizing their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan".

According to the ACB statement released on Monday, in addition to delaying their 2024 annual central contracts, the trio were not granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for the next two years following their intention to be released from their annual central contracts.

"The insistence on not signing the central contract for these players was their involvement in commercial leagues, prioritizing their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility," the ACB statement further read.

This decision "made with a focus on national priorities, aligned with the ACB's core values and principles" effectively ends the trio's future in franchise cricket for the next two years, affecting three teams in the upcoming Indian Premier League as Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad feature Mujeeb, Naveen and Farooqi, respectively.