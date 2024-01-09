Cricket
Reuters
Cricket

Afghanistan allows trio to play in franchise leagues with salary cut

Reuters
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Photo: X formerly Twitter

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said on Monday it had allowed bowlers Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq to play in franchise leagues under new regulatory measures with a salary deduction and a warning.

The ACB previously revoked the trio's request for permission to play franchise cricket by withholding the necessary no-objection certificates (NOCs) for participation in foreign leagues for two years and delaying their annual contracts.

The board issued three new regulatory measures on Monday to ensure the players' "commitment to national duty."

"Final Warning and Salary Deduction: Each player shall receive a final written warning and face a specific salary deduction from their monthly earnings and/or match fees," the board said in a statement.

"Limited NOCs: ACB will strictly consider the issuance of the NOCs to the respected players while prioritizing the national duty and ACB's interests.

"Central Contract: ACB may grant central contracts to these players while strictly monitoring their performance and discipline in events."

ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf noted that the modifications were implemented taking into consideration the board's recognition of the players' contributions to Afghan cricket.

"The players have undoubtedly contributed to the team's success and have represented the nation to the best of their values," Ashraf said.

"We hope that they avoid making similar inconveniences in the future as we expect them to represent the country in the best manner."

